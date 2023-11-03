Prime Video subscribers and Invincible fans have been wondering one thing for over a year now, when does Invincible season 2 air? The good news is that the wait is over and the first episode of Invincible season 2 is streaming right now on Prime Video. Invincible season 2 will be rolling out new episodes of the series weekly with a bit of a break between them and the rest of Invincible season 2 airing in 2024. So where can you watch Invincible season 2 and when can you watch Invincible season 2? The answer is right here:

How to watch Invincible season 2

Invincible is an exclusive streaming series on Amazon's Prime Video platform, meaning that the only way to watch it is with a Prime subscription and through the Prime Video app or on Amazon's website.

What time does Invincible season 2 start?

Though all the marketing for Invincible season 2 says Fridays on Prime, new episodes of Invincible season 2 actually debut on Thursday night. New episodes of Invincible season 2 debut at 8 PM ET on Prime Video but Invincible season 2 is being split up into two parts of four episodes each, meaning that Invincible season 2 part 1's release schedule is as follows:

Invincible season 2, episode 1 – Thursday, November 2 at 8 PM ET

Invincible season 2, episode 2 – Thursday, November 9 at 8 PM ET

Invincible season 2, episode 3 – Thursday, November 16 at 8 PM ET

Invincible season 2, episode 4 – Thursday, November 23 at 8 PM ET

Invincible Season 2 Rotten Tomatoes score

As of this writing, the second season of Invincible on Prime Video has a perfect 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes with over 20 reviews on the platform. ComicBook.com's Logan Moore awarded the first batch of episodes a 4.5 out of 5, writing that "the long wait between Episode 4 and 5 is likely the biggest problem that I have with Season 2 so far, as I would have preferred to see all of these episodes release in one go. Despite this, Invincible continues to be one of the best and most unique superhero shows around and almost certainly won't disappoint those who have been counting down the days until its return."

Invincible season 2 voice cast

The Invincible season 2 voice cast has mostly been confirmed by Prime Video, featuring returning stars Steven Yeun as Mark Grayson aka Invincible, J.K. Simmons as Nolan Grayson aka Omni-Man, Sandra Oh as Debbie Grayson (Mark's mom), Zazie Beetz as Amber Bennett, Gillian Jacobs as Atom Eve, Andrew Rannells as William Clockwell, Walton Goggins as Cecil Stedman, Jason Mantzoukas as Rex Splode, Zachary Quinto as Robot aka Rudy Conners, Seth Rogen as Allen the Alien, Clancy Brown as Damien Darkblood, Khary Payton as Black Samson, Mahershala Ali as Titan, Lennie James as Darkwing, and Kevin Michael Richardson as The Mauler Twins. Confirmed newcomers headed to Invincible season 2 include Ben Schwartz as Shapesmith, Tatiana Maslany as Queen Lizard, plus Peter Cullen as Thaedus and Sterling K. Brown as Angstrom Levy.

Based on the Skybound/Image comic of the same name by Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley, Invincible is an adult animated superhero show that revolves around 17-year-old Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun), who's just like every other guy his age – except that his father is the most powerful superhero on the planet, Omni-Man (J.K. Simmons). But as Mark develops powers of his own, he discovers that his father's legacy may not be as heroic as it seems.