Invincible Season 2 Celebrates Episode 2 With New Poster

Invincible Season 2 is now back up and running with new episodes on Amazon Prime Video, and the series is celebrating the release of its latest episode with a new poster! Invincible's new season has kicked things off in a big way as it has introduced its own multiverse to the animated series, but that's only the start of the problems for Mark Grayson as he continues to grow as a superhero in the wake of everything that happened with his father in the first season of the series. But as Mark soon finds out, things are only getting more complicated thanks to everything Omni-Man had done.

Invincible Season 2 has already set a record with Amazon as it has tripled its opening weekend viewers from Season 1's release, and it's clear why when seeing what seems to be set up with Episode 2 of the series. Revealing more of how the hero world is moving on from Omni-Man as Mark and Cecil are dealing with new threats that have popped up, the poster for Episode 2 of the season highlights one of those changes with a new Darkwing. Check it out below:

How to Watch Invincible Season 2 Episode 2

Invincible Season 2 Episode 2 is titled "In About Six Hours I Lose My Virginity to a Fish" and the episode is teased as such, "It's summer break for Mark and his friends, but supervillains don't take a vacation. Mark is forced to face the consequences of Omni-Man's double life." If you wanted to check out the latest season, you can currently catch up with all of the Invincible episodes released thus far (and the Atom Eve special released in between the first two seasons) now streaming with Amazon Prime Video.

Starring the likes of new additions to the cast for Season 2 such as Jay Pharoah, Tatiana Maslany, Sterling K. Brown, Chloe Bennet, Rob Delaney, Paul F. Tompkins, Peter Cullen, Tim Robinson, Phil Lamarr, Lea Thompson, Calista Flockhart, and many more, Amazon Prime Video teases Invincible as such, "Invincible is an adult animated superhero series that revolves around 17-year-old Mark Grayson, who's just like every other guy his age — except his father is the most powerful superhero on the planet, Omni-Man. But as Mark develops powers of his own, he discovers his father's legacy may not be as heroic as it seems."

What did you think of Invincible's latest Season 2 episode? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!