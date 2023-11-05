Invincible Season 2 Premiere Puts A Funny Twist on Series Tradition

Invincible Season 2 has kicked back into action as one of the most anticipated animated releases of the year, and the premiere episode really had fans itching as the first episode put a funny twist on a tradition from the first season with a delayed appearance from the title card! Invincible's first season introduced fans to the Robert Kirkman created series in a whole new way, and one of the best aspects of that first season was the title card appeared during a moment when a character would say Invincible's name out loud. So it became a fun expectation from each episode.

Invincible Season 2 reintroduced fans to Mark Grayson and how the Earth was recovering after everything that happened in the fight between Invincible and Omni-Man in the first season, and it's been a while since fans have seen new episodes. It's why when the premiere decided to delay the title card until the very end of the episode that it made fans antsy as characters would say "Invincible" out loud about three times before the title actually appears in full.

Loved that they teased us with the Title but kept it till the end#InvincibleSeason2 pic.twitter.com/M8XSad5oVF — Potential (@_Ascension_) November 3, 2023

What Happens in Invincible Season 2 Episode 1?

Invincible Season 2 Episode 1, "A Lesson for Your Next Life," sets the stage for the next big wave of episodes as Mark Grayson is trying to recover both mentally and physically over everything that's happened to him since the fight with his father. But while doing so, all of the other heroes have been trying to deal with increasingly stronger threats. This means that many times during the episode, various characters bring up Invincible while talking to one another.

There's a brief pause before each time they say "Invincible" much like in the first season, but rather than cut to a title card reveal, fans see the characters actually say the name in the episode. It made for quite the swerve in the season as the one time the title card is revealed belongs to Angstrom Levy, a major villain who is coming Mark's way in the new episodes to shake things up even further.

