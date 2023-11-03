ComicBook Nation: MCU Crisis Report, Echo Trailer & Invincible Season 2 Review

The ComicBook Nation crew gets busy talking about the MCU Crisis, even as Loki Episode 5 and the Echo trailer try to bring some rays of hope to Marvel fans. PLUS, Invincible S2 is HERE!

PLUS: Amazon Prime Video's Gen V hits its finale just as Invincible Season 2 premieres – and we look back at It Follows ten years later as a sequel, They Follow, is announced!

Invincible Season 2 Part 1 Review

(Photo: Amazon Prime Video)

ComicBook Nation Guest-host Logan Moore had the following to say in his Invincible Season 2 review:

The first four episodes of Invincible Season 2 feel like they barely scratch the surface of where this series is heading. In fact, the long wait between Episode 4 and 5 is likely the biggest problem that I have with Season 2 so far, as I would have preferred to see all of these episodes release in one go. Despite this, Invincible continues to be one of the best and most unique superhero shows around and almost certainly won't disappoint those who have been counting down the days until its return. Rating: 4.5 out of 5

(Photo: Producer Pete)

