Invincible Season 2 Episode 1 Recap & Spoilers Discussion | ComicBook Nation

In this BONUS Episode of ComicBook Nation, we are discussing and breaking down the Invincible Season 2 premiere episode in Full SPOILERS!

Was this a good re-entry into Amazon's Invincible Universe? What do we think about the new villains, heroes, and early implications about the Season 2 story arc? How is the production, action, and voice cast of both returning and new actors?

Come listen to our Invincible Season 2 Episode 1 Recap and be sure to SUBSCRIBE as we'll be back to recap each episode of Season 2 each week!

Invincible Season 2 Review

ComicBook Nation Guest-host Logan Moore had the following to say in his Invincible Season 2 Part 1 review:

The first four episodes of Invincible Season 2 feel like they barely scratch the surface of where this series is heading. In fact, the long wait between Episode 4 and 5 is likely the biggest problem that I have with Season 2 so far, as I would have preferred to see all of these episodes release in one go. Despite this, Invincible continues to be one of the best and most unique superhero shows around and almost certainly won't disappoint those who have been counting down the days until its return. Rating: 4.5 out of 5

