Invincible Releases First Clip From Season 2 Part 2

Invincible has become a smash hit for Amazon, with the animated series taking a several-month hiatus at quite the time in Mark Grayson's life. Dispatched on a mission to an alien world, Mark encountered the last person in the galaxy whom he wanted to meet face-to-face, his father Omni-Man. The father/son team was forced to put their differences aside to fight against the Viltrumites, and the first clip of the second part of Invincible's second season sees Mark picking up the pieces.

In the promotional material for the next round of Invincible episodes, Mark won't only have to deal with the aftermath of the Viltrumite fight but also with an old villain who has received some major upgrade. Angstom Levy looks much worse for wear following Mark's interference with his multiversal plan and now, the villain only has revenge on his mind. On top of the returning antagonist, another alien threat appears to be lurking in the background that will threaten Mark and the Guardians of the Globe.

Invincible Will Return

Even though Mark was able to survive his encounter with the Viltrumites, his father has been captured and Invincible has no way to return to Earth. Another big revelation is that Mark has a half-brother, born from Nolan and one of the members of the alien race that Grayson encountered. Don't even get us started on Allen the Alien's beatdown in the first half of season two.

First clip from INVINCIBLE Season 2 Part 2, debuted just now at #IGNFanFest! Featuring the voices of Steven Yeun, Mark’s new brother, and RHEA SEEHORN. pic.twitter.com/VfqqglbaN8 — INVINCIBLE (@InvincibleHQ) February 23, 2024

If you wanted a refresher on the current trials and tribulations of Mark Grayson, here is how Amazon describes Invincible's second season, "Based on the groundbreaking comic book by Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley, the story revolves around 18-year-old Mark Grayson, who's just like every other guy his age—except his father is (or was) the most powerful superhero on the planet. Still reeling from Nolan's betrayal in Season One, Mark struggles to rebuild his life as he faces a host of new threats, all while battling his greatest fear – that he might become his father without even knowing it."

Are you emotionally prepared for Mark Grayson to return to Amazon on March 14th? What did you think of the first half of season two? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Invincible.