Invincible Season 2 Reveals First Poster for Part 2 on Prime Video

Invincible Season 2 Part 2 is making a highly-anticipated return to Amazon Prime Video on March 14th, and as that date approaches Amazon is cranking up the marketing machine to promote it.

Today’s piece of promotional material is a first poster for Invincible Season 2 Part 2, which you can check out below!

This new poster for Invincible Season 2 Part 2 shows Mark Grayson/Invincible (Steven Yeun) posed for battle while flying through a dystopian-looking city. A zoom-in look at Invincible’s goggles reveals that the target of Mark’s attack is none other Angstrom Levy (Sterling K. Brown), the man from the alternate reality where Mark united with his father Nolan/Omni-Man and conquered Earth, instead of protecting it. In the Season 2 premiere, Levy and his allies the Mauler Twins (Kevin Michael Richardson) were damaged in the explosion that prevented Levy from combining the knowledge of all his alt-universe variants into his own brain. However, during Season 1 Part 1 we saw Levy using his interdimensional portal powers to go on a walkabout across realities, gathering intel from all the universes where Invincible, Omni-Man, and/or the Viltrumite invasion were defeated. It was implied that Levy would be able to put together an unbeatable strategy for taking down his nemesis – and this poster suggests that plan is going into action sooner before later.

This is something of a surprising way to launch the marketing campaign for Invincible Season 2 Part 2 – after all, (SPOILERS) Invincible Season 2 Episode 4 (the Part 1 Finale) left Mark beaten and bloody on the planet Thraxa, after fighting alongside his father Nolan (J.K. Simmons) against some Viltrumite warriors. General Kregg (Clancy Brown) arrested Nolan to face trial and reassigned Nolan’s mission to prep Earth for conquer to Mark. How we get form there to a fight with Angstrom Levy is now a big question – and great hook to pull fans back in.

How to Watch Invincible Season 2 Part 2

If you wanted to catch up with Invincible before Part 2 of Season 2 premieres, you can now find the first half of the season (along with the entire first season and Atom Eve special episode) streaming with Prime Video. Guest stars joining the cast for the season included the likes of Jay Pharoah, Tatiana Maslany, Sterling K. Brown, Chloe Bennet, Rob Delaney, Paul F. Tompkins, Peter Cullen, Tim Robinson, Phil Lamarr, Lea Thompson, Calista Flockhart, and more.

As for what to expect from the series as a whole, Prime Video teases Invincible as such, “Invincible is an adult animated superhero series that revolves around 17-year-old Mark Grayson, who’s just like every other guy his age — except his father is the most powerful superhero on the planet, Omni-Man. But as Mark develops powers of his own, he discovers his father’s legacy may not be as heroic as it seems.”

