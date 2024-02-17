Invincible Season 2 Part 2 Poster Released

Invincible Season 2 will be coming back for new episodes later this Spring, and Prime Video is hyping up Part 2's release with a new poster! Invincible Season 2 premiered its first four episodes last Fall as it revealed how Mark Grayson and the rest of Earth's remaining heroes had been trying to recover from Omni-Man's betrayal at the end of the first season. But with things leaving off on a huge cliffhanger teasing a dark new mission for Mark going forward, fans have been anxious to see the series return with new episodes later this year.

Invincible Season 2 Part 2 will be kicking off its return with Prime Video beginning on March 14th, and will throw Mark into even more challenges than fans might have expected to see from the series' return. With Mark balancing not only everything happening with the Viltrumites, but several new threats that are popping up in the episodes to come, you can get hyped for the next wave of episodes with a cool new poster for Invincible Season 2 Part 2. You can check it out below as shared by Prime Video:

If he’s going to survive Part 2, he really will need to be… pic.twitter.com/UqDjeyCZ7P — INVINCIBLE (@InvincibleHQ) February 15, 2024

Where to Watch Invincible Season 2 Part 2

Invincible Season 2 Part 2 will be streaming weekly with Prime Video (where you can currently find the first season and Atom Eve special) beginning on March 14th. The series stars the likes of Steven Yeun, Sandra Oh, Zazie Beetz, Grey DeLisle, Chris Diamantopoulos, Walton Goggins, Gillian Jacobs, Jason Mantzoukas, Ross Marquand, Khary Payton, Zachary Quinto, Andrew Rannells, Kevin Michael Richardson, Seth Rogen, and J.K. Simmons. Guest stars joining the new season include Jay Pharoah, Tatiana Maslany, Sterling K. Brown, Chloe Bennet, Rob Delaney, Paul F. Tompkins, Peter Cullen, Tim Robinson, Phil Lamarr, Lea Thompson, Calista Flockhart, and more.

Prime Video teases what to expect from Invincible Season 2 as a whole as such, "Based on the groundbreaking comic book by Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley, the story revolves around 18-year-old Mark Grayson, who's just like every other guy his age—except his father is (or was) the most powerful superhero on the planet. Still reeling from Nolan's betrayal in Season One, Mark struggles to rebuild his life as he faces a host of new threats, all while battling his greatest fear – that he might become his father without even knowing it. "

What are you hoping to see go down in Invincible's new episodes? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on X (formerly known as Twitter)!