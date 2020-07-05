Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon Season 3 Reveals New Theme Details

Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? was one of the many anime showcased during Warner Bros. Japan's special presentation during Anime Expo Lite, and new details have been revealed for the opening and ending theme for the third season of the series. Unfortunately, the third season of the series was originally scheduled to debut during the Summer 2020 anime season before being re-scheduled for an October release due to complications behind the scenes caused by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. But thankfully the series is still continuing to progress toward this new release window.

Part of this progress not only included a look at a brand new key visual for the third season teasing the kind of intensity coming our way with the new episodes, but also the opening and ending themes. It was confirmed that Yuka Iguchi (who also voices Hitachi Chigusa) is returning to perform the opening for the third season, titled "Over and Over."

While the new ending theme for the series does not yet have an official title, it was confirmed that sajou no hana (who have contributed singles to anime such as Mob Psycho 100 and A Certain Scientific Accelerator) would be performing the new ending theme. The Anime Expo Lite presentation also included a special message from the group noting that the new theme was currently being worked on at the time of the presentation!

Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Season 3 is currently on our way this October and will be streaming on HIDIVE and Crunchyroll upon release! Are you excited to see what's to come in Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon's third season? What are you hoping to see in the new episodes when the series returns? Were you bummed when it was bumped from the Summer to a Fall release due to COVID-19? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.