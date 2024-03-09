Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon Season 5 Release Window Revealed

Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? is one of the many anime franchises returning for new episodes this year, and it's now narrowed down its release window with its newest major update! Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? wrapped up the fourth season of its anime late last year, and it was quickly confirmed that there were already plans in place to bring the anime back for a fifth season. With the staff and voice cast from the previous seasons returning, it's time to look ahead to Season 5.

Following the announcement that it was confirmed to be in the works last year, Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Season 5 is now confirmed to release some time this Fall as part of the Fall 2024 anime schedule. To celebrate this update, it's also been announced that the title for the coming season is now Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? V: Goddess of the Harvest Arc. You can check out the first poster for the new season of episodes teasing the first look at the new arc below:

How to Watch DanMachi Season 5

Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? V: Goddess of the Harvest Arc is scheduled to release later this Fall. Hideki Tachibana returns from the previous season to direct for J.C. Staff, with Fujino Omoi and Hideki Shirane writing the scripts, Shigeki Kimoto designing the characters, and Keiji Inai composing the music. The voice cast from the previous seasons will be returning as well. If you wanted to catch up with the anime so far, you can now find the franchise's previous four seasons, OVA specials, and Arrow of the Orion feature film streaming with HIDIVE.

They tease Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? as such, "In Orario, fearless adventurers band together in search of fame and fortune within the underground labyrinth known as the Dungeon. But Bell Cranel, novice adventurer, has bigger plans than riches and glory; he fights monsters in the hope of having a fateful encounter with a girl. When this happens, it doesn't go exactly as he planned. Thus begins the story of an unlikely pair, a boy and a goddess, both trying to prove themselves, both eager to reach their goals."

