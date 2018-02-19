‘Is It Wrong To Try To Pick Up Girls In A Dungeon?’ To Get Second Season

Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in A Dungeon?: Familia Myth caught the attention of many anime fans when it first premiered in 2015, and after its spin-off anime series, fans have been waiting to see when the story of Bell and Hestia would continue properly.

Thankfully, the series has been confirmed for both a second season of the series and an upcoming film adaptation.

GA Bunko announced during the “GA Bunko 2018 Happyo Stage” at Wonder Festival 2018 in Japan, confirmed that the series will be getting a second season and a film project, Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?: Arrow of the Orion.

The first key visual for the film features Hestia and Bell looking out in the distance. Though release date and concrete details for the film and second season are scarce, GA Bunko did confirm that the film will have an original story written by the series creator, Fujino Omori.

For those unfamiliar with Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in A Dungeon?, the series was originally created by Fujino Omori with illustrations provided by Suzuhito Yasuda. The light novel series follows Bell Cranel, a young adventurer who’s out to explore the Dungeon. People in his city join guilds called Familia, which are groups of adventurers who level up and explore the Dungeon together all in the name of their group’s deity.

Bell’s the only one who’s formed a Familia under the goddess Hestia (whose outfit sparked a hilarious meme at the time), and strives to face the Dungeon and level up all on his own while trying to get the attention of girls. The series began life as a light novel published under SB Creative’s GA Bunko imprint in January 2013, and has published eleven volumes to date. The series was adapted into a manga series, and has received two light novel spin-offs, Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?: Familia Chronicle and Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?: Sword Oratoria which have both received manga adaptations.

The series was adapted into an anime by J.C. staff in April to June 2015 and ran for 13 episodes, and has since been available to stream on Crunchyroll. It has since been confirmed to receive a second season and a film adaptation.