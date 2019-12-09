Is Rick and Morty Back on Tonight?

Is Rick and Morty back tonight? If you’re wondering about the status of Adult Swim‘s hit animated series after there wasn’t a new episode last week, don’t worry anymore! Season 4 has returned with the fourth episode of the series, putting Rick and Morty and, finally, Summer Sanchez on the hunt for a dragon. It’s been two weeks but, yes, there is a new episode of Rick and Morty tonight, and it will be on at its usual time of 11:30 pm ET on Adult Swim.

Fans waited years for the return of Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon‘s animated series. Each season has seen long delays between new episodes, but now that production company has signed a longterm deal for seven additional seasons, the creators made it clear that wait between episodes won’t be as long.

Videos by ComicBook.com

So that’s why there’s only a one week delay between episodes this week, as the series took a break over the Thanksgiving holiday. After Episode 5 airs next week, they will take another short midseason break before returning for the final five of Season 4.

The creators previously spoke about the long delays between seasons, promising that they are a thing of the past.

“I think it’s safe to say without fear of being wrong that the gap between seasons 3 and 4 will be the longest and last time that it’s ever so long that it’s ridiculous,” Harmon explained. “I don’t know how fast we can do it, but I know it will never be this long again. There were so many things that had to be settled before we even started season 4, and it’s really safe to say — as Justin says — we’re literally writing season 5 while finishing season 4 just to force ourselves to commit to a certain schedule.”

He added, “Not to get anyone’s hopes up, but it is structured into our deal that if we’re going strong and fast there are options to deliver more episodes at a time. Adult Swim can say, ‘These are on time and great. Do you want to do more instead of taking a break?’ And we can then do more. I’d like to see that day. Just knowing it’s possible makes me eager for it. I feel like a naughty boy when I’m late.”

New episodes of Rick and Morty Season 4 air on Sundays on Adult Swim.