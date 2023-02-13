Another Winter 2023 Anime Has Been Hit With Sudden Delay

Another new anime currently airing as part of the Winter 2023 anime schedule has been hit with a sudden delay due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic! One of the major surprises of the last couple of years has been how many of the anime productions have since bounced back from the onset of the ongoing pandemic back in the Spring of 2020. But due to recent flare ups of the coronavirus pandemic, many recent series have been hit with even more surprising delays due to the impact the pandemic is once again having on various series now in the midst of production.

Now another major series this schedule has announced an upcoming delay, but thankfully it won't be an indefinite hiatus as there is already a new release date for its next episode. Episode 7 of BOFURI: I Don't Want to Get Hurt, so I'll Max Out My Defense Season 2 will be delayed from its originally scheduled release until later this March, and this will have an impact on the rest of the release schedule given that the series was supposed to end its cour before April together with the rest of the Winter releases.

How to Watch BOFURI's Next New Episode

BOFURI: I Don't Want to Get Hurt, so I'll Max Out My Defense is now airing its second season as part of the Winter 2023 anime schedule, and shortly before Episode 6 airs, the series has announced that Episode 7 will be delayed two weeks until its new release date of March 8th due to the impact the ongoing pandemic has had on the production schedule. It will likely have an effect on the other episodes, so it has yet to be revealed if the rest of the airing scheduled will be adjusted to accommodate this delay.

Thankfully, this delay also means there's plenty of time to catch up with the first season of the series and new episodes thus far. You can now check out BOFURI streaming with Crunchyroll, and they tease it as such, "The best offense is a great defense, and for VRMMO gamer Kaede Honjo, her defense is the best. Under her alias Maple, she and her guild journey through NewWorld Online gaining friends and foes through new battle-filled quests. All those skill points, new defensive techniques, and no pain—Maple can't be stopped!"

How do you feel about the latest Winter 2023 anime delay? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!