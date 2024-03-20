Ishura Season 2 Announced

Disney has shown in recent memory that they are on board with the anime game, routinely bringing new series to both Disney+ and Hulu. The anime adaptation of Ishura was a big property for the company, hitting Hulu in North America and bringing its first season to a close this week. Hot on the heels of the first season finale, anime fans can expect the story of Ishura to continue in season two.

Ishura might have been a new anime hitting the scene last year, but its cast was fit to bursting with veterans of the medium. Attack on Titan's Yuki Kaji played Soujiro the Willow-Sword, Demon Slayer's Reina Ueda played Yuno the Distant Talon, and Vinland Saga's Akio Ohtsuka played Harghent the Still. Luckily, a second season has plenty of material to cover as the original light novel series that first began in 2019 is continuing to this day, housing nine volumes of its manga.

Ishura Season 2 Confirmed

The anime series confirmed its second season via a new trailer that dropped online earlier today. With the first season created by studios Passione and Sanzigen, it seems as though the production houses will be returning to continue the anime adaptation.

Here's how the official Ishura website revealed the season season renewal, "The second period begins. After the final episode of the TV anime "Ishura" has finished airing, the production decision for the second season has been announced. Along with the release of the ban, a teaser visual and a special video for the second season will also be released. It depicts Kuuro the Preceptor, who is an important character in the story. The latest information regarding the second season will be released on the official website and X, so please look forward to it!"

If you haven't had the opportunity to check out Ishura on Hulu, here's how the streaming service describes the series, "In a world where the Demon King has died, a host of demigods capable of felling him have inherited the world. A master fencer who can figure out how to take out their opponents with a single glance; a lancer so swift they can break the sound barrier; a wyvern rogue who fights with three legendary weapons at once; an all-powerful wizard who can speak thoughts into being; an angelic assassin who deals instant death. Eager to attain the title of "True Hero," these champions each pursue challenges against formidable foes and spark conflicts among themselves. The battle to determine the mightiest of the mighty begins."