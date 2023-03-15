Ishura Trailer Confirms Exclusive Disney+ Deal

Disney+ has been dipping its toes in the anime game in recent years. Star Wars: Visions is the first entry for the franchise in the anime medium, along with one of the streaming service's first anime ventures. Now, as the platform is continuing to reveal new anime projects for the future, Disney+ has announced that it has acquired a new major anime property in Ishura that is looking to pad out the roster for the streaming service in the anime world.

The Ishura anime might not be a household name, and you might not see characters appearing in Disney World, but it does have an interesting twist that helps separate it from other stories out there. Focusing on a world of the supernatural that holds a medieval aesthetic, various heroes are attempting to battle in order to gain the title of "True Hero" following the demise of a major villain in their world. The upcoming series has already cast some of its stars who you might be familiar with when it comes to their anime resume. Attack on Titan's Yuki Kaji will play Soujiro the Willow-Sword, Demon Slayer's Reina Ueda will play Yuno the Distant Talon, and Vinland Saga's Akio Ohtsuka will play Harghent the Still to name a few.

Ishura Trailer

The official Twitter account for the Ishura anime revealed a new trailer for the upcoming series that has yet to reveal its release date. While the premise alone is an interesting one, there is also a character known as Atlus the Star Runner who is a dragon wielding a shotgun if you needed more incentive to check this one out. The light novels are currently available to read via Yen Press if you want to dive into the story prior to the anime's release.

If you haven't heard of this anime franchise, here's how Disney describes Ishura, "In a world where the Demon King has died, a host of demigods capable of felling him have inherited the world. A master fencer who can figure out how to take out their opponents with a single glance; a lancer so swift they can break the sound barrier; a wyvern rogue who fights with three legendary weapons at once; an all-powerful wizard who can speak thoughts into being; an angelic assassin who deals instant death. Eager to attain the title of "True Hero," these champions each pursue challenges against formidable foes and spark conflicts among themselves. The battle to determine the mightiest of the mighty begins."