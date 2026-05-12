3 Years On, This Shonen Jump Hit Still Doesn’t Have an Anime for Some Reason

It’s been three years since this hit series has hit the pages of Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, but it’s no closer to getting an anime adaptation than ever before. Shonen Jump has had a rough time in the past few years as the magazine has been losing one long running franchise after another. Jujutsu Kaisen, My Hero Academia, The Elusive Samurai and more have ended their stories, and it’s meant that the other franchises in the magazine have had to try their best in order to pick up the slack left behind.

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There might have been several new series trying to get attention with fans to become the next possible hit, but there are also several series in the 2020s that have done well enough to continue for years at this point. We’ve seen hits like Kagurabachi already confirm a new anime adaptation with only 100 or so chapters under its belt, but Kota Kawae’s Nue’s Exorcist has been pretty much ignored despite the fact it has plenty of material to adapt with even more chapters than that. But what’s going on with that?

Nue’s Exorcist Still Needs an Anime After 3 Years

Courtesy of Shueisha

Kagurabachi recently going all out to announce its anime adaptation to a worldwide audience really highlights just how much Nue’s Exorcist has gone under the radar. Nue’s Exorcist made its debut a few months earlier that Kagurabachi, but has been totally eclipsed when it comes to the fan attention between the two series. It’s probably because it has more of a parallel to classic Shonen Jump stories more so than its counterpart, but that’s also what makes it so special. With so many current stories trying to be different, Nue’s Exorcist accomplishes this by playing to nostalgia.

Nue’s Exorcist has been touted by fans as a series that fans want to see get an anime adaptation before other franchises, and it’s no surprise as to why. The series introduces fans to Gakuto Kajiwara, who is a young boy with the power to see spirits. After meeting a particularly powerful one named Nue, he forms a contract with her to become an exorcist and face off increasingly powerful monsters. He gains new power, new forms, has intense battles, and has grown his circle of female friends to a hilariously large size thanks to how hard of a worker he has been through the series thus far.

Why Isn’t Nue’s Exorcist Bigger in Shonen Jump?

Courtesy of Shueisha

Shonen Jump went through an exorcist phase in the early 2020s with tons of new attempts of becoming a monster fighting hit, and Nue’s Exorcist is really the only one from its particular generation to stay alive all this time. It’s got everything a Shueisha editor would want from a successful series as there’s always a new threat on the horizon, a new heroine introduced each arc to add to the group, and Gakuto unlocks a new form or ability each time. It’s also great to look at with fantastic monster designs.

It just has connected with the modern day audience. It might be too nostalgic of a story to stand out among others that have broken out of the frame with experiments like Kagurabachi, Ichi the Witch, and Sakamoto Days. But it’s also the perfect kind of series that would reach a whole new level of popularity with a fantastic anime adaptation. It’s sitting there waiting to be the next hit, and it’s just begging for one at this point.

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