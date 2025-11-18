Shonen Jump Has Decided the Big 6 of Anime’s New Era

Launched in 1968, Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump eventually became the best-selling manga magazine of all time after serializing several memorable series, including Dragon Ball, One Piece, Naruto, Bleach, and many more. Even after all these decades, the magazine continues to stay on top with several hit series that redefine modern Shonen, including Jujutsu Kaisen and My Hero Academia. It’s also worth noting that among the 23 manga series in history that have sold more than 100 million copies, 12 of them were serialized in WSJ. The magazine is home to the Shonen Big Three, and the era will forever be remembered as the Golden Period in Shonen history. The age of the Big Three will never truly be over, but it’s also time for newer series to take the spotlight.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Modern Shonen is dominating the industry; the world of manga has changed drastically over the years. Most of the new series are fast-paced and have shorter serialization compared to the series we now know as classics. It can’t be denied that 2025 has been a rocky year for the magazine, with several cancellations and new series replacing them, as WSJ has continued to undergo major changes. Despite this, the magazine has more than enough promising series to keep it on top for a while longer. Amid the ongoing promotions in Japan, @ShonenSalto on X, a famous fan account, shares the visual of the magazine promoting the six most promising series they have.

These Six Most Promising Shonen Jump Series Will Get Their Anime Before Long

Image Courtesy of Shueisha

Shonen Jump is promoting Nue’s Exorcist by Kouta Kawae, Kagurabachi by Takeru Hokazono, Ultimate Exorcist Kiyoshi by Shouichi Usi, Hima-Ten by Genki Ono, Ichi the Witch by Osamu Nishi and Shiro Usazaki, and Shinobi Undercover by Ippon Takegushi and Santa Misarashi. All of these series have been released after 2022 and have shown great success and potential compared to the rest of the ongoing series in the magazine.

Of course, Kagurabachi and Ichi the Witch are clearly the most popular ones among the bunch, but that doesn’t mean the other four can be ignored either. While all of these series are considered too new to have their anime adaptations, there’s no doubt that the chances of them getting an anime are highly likely. Anime adaptations will also be another way to boost their popularity while giving the readers a chance to watch the story come to life.

Considering how Shonen Jump is betting on these series to carry out the future of the magazine, it’s safe to assume that WSJ has high expectations for all six series. While we may never get another group of Shonen Jump manga like the Big Three, this is clearly a start since it’s always better to put as many promising manga in the spotlight as possible. All of these series are available to read on the official app of Manga Plus while their volumes are on sale on Viz Media’s official website.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!