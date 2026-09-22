Major Shonen Jump Series Might Finally Get an Anime After 3 Years: Report

It seems like one Shonen Jump series is finally getting its due three years after it made its debut according to a recent update that has surfaced online. While fans have gotten to see all sorts of Shonen Jump hits get started with own anime adaptations (some even years after being cancelled and cut short), there are still a few current titles that had been seemingly ignored up to this point. And a new listing seems to tease that one of these titles is finally going to get its time in the spotlight.

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Kota Kawae’s Nue’s Exorcist first made its debut with Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine back in 2023, and three years later has over 160 chapters under its belt. As spotted by @WSJ_manga on X, a new website domain has been registered for the series, and could be a big sign that an anime announcement is in our future. A website is not any clear indication of this actually happening, or if it’s officially registered with Shueisha, but it could be a promising sign of something big coming soon.

Nue’s Exorcist Could Be Shonen Jump’s Next Big Anime

Courtesy of Shueisha

This new domain registration is far from a confirmation for a potential anime, but Nue’s Exorcist now has plenty of ground to cover if it does get one. It’s been three years since the series first debuted, and the longer it goes on the more fans are going to wonder why it hadn’t gotten its own chance. Other hits like Kagurabachi made their manga debuts after this series and are getting their own anime as soon as next year, and even some cancelled series are debuting through the rest of this year. It just seems to be time for it.

What’s even more curious is the fact that Nue’s Exorcist seems to be ramping up what looks like its final battles with the latest chapters of the series. Each of the characters had been training to unlock powerful new forms, and now they are going all out against their final opponent. If the series does come to its end within the year, or even early into 2027, an official anime adaptation could be a way to celebrate how far it had all gone during its three year run. That’s been the case for other hits like Kill Blue, which announced an anime right after it ended.

Why Nue’s Exorcist Needs an Anime

Courtesy of Shueisha

Nue’s Exorcist might not be the most prominent series within Shonen Jump when compared to some of the other titles, but it has quietly been supporting the magazine as one of its pillars of the 2020s. As many of the older series reached their respective ends, Nue’s Exorcist as a part of a newer generation of titles that proved that there was still much more fruit on the vine for the magazine to explore. And an official anime adaptation would help the series further get the attention it deserves.

Nue’s Exorcist had been one of the series that fans had been asking to see a proper anime for of the last few years, and we could finally see that happen. If that were the case, a great place to reveal such a thing would be during Jump Festa 2027 this December. That’s even more true if the manga does come to its end before the end of the year too. There’s just quite a lot to keep an eye out for.

HT – @WSJ_manga on X