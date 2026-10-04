Shonen Jump Teases Updates for Its Biggest Hits With New Livestream Coming Soon

Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine is about to share some new updates soon, and has revealed a new livestream teasing some of its biggest hits coming our way this month. Shonen Jump fans are in for quite a treat through the rest of the year as there are still a number of major events with plans to share updates for some of the new franchise projects now in the works. But even with events like Jump Festa 2027 slated for later in the year, Shueisha is still planning some other new updates soon enough.

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Shueisha has officially set a date for its next Jump Press livestream event as it’s set to make its debut on YouTube on October 12th. This event is teasing it will be featuring updates from some key franchises like Haikyu!!, Kagurabachi, and Black Clover, and it’s certainly something to keep an eye out for as there could also be a major anime adaptation announcement that fans have been eagerly anticipating. You can check out the announcement graphic for the livestream below.

Jump Press could end up being something much bigger than fans could have expected. The last major stream of this kind came earlier this Spring where it was first announced that Takeru Hokazono’s Kagurabachi would be getting an official TV anime adaptation of its own. This next event teases a new update for Kagurabachi as well alongside Haikyu!!, Black Clover and Mashle: Magic and Muscles, all franchises that now have a new anime adaptation in the works. That’s what makes Nue’s Exorcist included in the teased franchises all the more interesting for the event.

Kota Kawae’s Nue’s Exorcist has been running in Shonen Jump for about as much time as Kagurabachi has over the last few years, but it’s no closer to getting recognized with its own anime adaptation. Things started to move in a good direction when it was revealed that a website domain had been registered for the series, and that’s the same thing that happened shortly before the Kagurabachi anime was announced during the Jump Press seen earlier this Spring. So make sure to keep an eye out for this livestream just in case the next big Shonen Jump anime gets announced.

What’s Next for Shonen Jump?

Courtesy of Shueisha

Shonen Jump still has a packed year as not only are there going to be multiple chapters of each series hitting the magazine each week, but there are also plans to share updates about all of the new projects each of these franchises have in the works. Events like New York Comic Con have already staked their claims with new updates planned for Naruto and Dragon Ball Super, but there’s even more coming our way during the next Jump Festa event hitting this December.

If Nue’s Exorcist does confirm a new anime adaptation during this streaming event, we could see a much bigger update during Jump Festa 2027. Taking place over the December 19-20 weekend in Japan, this annual event shares new updates for all of Shonen Jump’s big franchises and we could see even more for the anime after this livestream. What are you hoping to see from this Jump Press livestream? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!