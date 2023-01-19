JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Fans Discover Eerie Real Life Prince Connection

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure is slated to make a major comeback next month, as the ninth part of the manga's series, The JoJo Lands, will be arriving to give readers a brand new Joestar and what appears to be a tropical adventure. With the latest season of the anime, Stone Ocean, coming to an end on Netflix late last year, fans of Hirohiko Araki's franchise have re-discovered an interesting and eerie tidbit when it comes to the prolific musician known as Prince that make him seem like a Joestar brought to life.

In a recently re-discovered article from outlet Den of Geek, JoJo fans learned that when Prince was originally recording The Black Album, he had gone on record stating that a demonic entity known as "Spooky Electric" would take over his body, deeming the album "too evil" to be placed into circulation:

"Prince recalled The Black Album after 500.000 copies were pressed and 100 European promo copies were sent out. He said it was too evil to go into circulation He said he recorded it while possessed by a demonic entity he called Spooky Electric, a fantastic album title in itself, that was conjured by Camille. Some reports say Prince, who was anti-drug and fined his musicians if they showed up high, had his epiphany while on MDMA on "Blue Tuesday," the night he met singer Ingrid Chavez."

JoJo Wasn't The Only Anime With Prince

Considering how big Prince was in the world of music, it should come as no surprise that JoJo's Bizarre Adventure wasn't the only anime to reference one of the kings of rock and roll. My Hero Academia, specifically its spin-off series, Vigilantes, introduced a mentor to Eraserhead in his young years known as "His Purple Highness", a top-ranking hero who clearly had taken his inspiration from Prince.

At present, there has been no word on His Purple Highness ever hitting the screen, as My Hero Academia: Vigilantes has yet to be confirmed to receive an anime adaptation of its own. With the side series featuring not just the introduction of several new characters to the universe of UA Academy, but also new stories that take place long before Deku had joined UA Academy, we're crossing our fingers that it will one day be introduced to anime viewers.

