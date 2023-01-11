JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Resurrects Stone Ocean With Lingerie Line

The Stone Ocean recently came to an end on Netflix, with the JoJo's Bizarre Adventure season giving fans the franchise's first female protagonist who just so happened to be the daughter of the previous hero, Jotaro Kujo. While the villainous priest known as Pucci was defeated in the final episode of the season, the world transformed to a very different place. While there has been plenty of merchandise highlighting the Stand Wielder of Stone Free, the wildest merch to date is set to arrive thanks to a new line of JoJo lingerie.

Next month, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure is set to return with creator Hirohiko Araki looking to release the first chapter of the next arc of the popular anime franchise in JoJo Lands. To celebrate the new year, Araki released a new piece of art that many believe gave us a first look at the upcoming Joestar. While details regarding the ninth part of the series are still few and far between, many fans are continuing to speculate who the new Joestars will be, what Stands will appear, and how this new story might relate to the original universe that was left behind following the conclusion of Stone Ocean.

JoJo's Lingerie Adventure

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure is teaming up with lingerie producers at Bradelis New York, giving fans a look at the new line of lingerie modeled after Jolyne Cujoh, with Premium Bandai opening up for pre-orders that will run through the end of the month:

While JoJo's Bizarre Adventure has moved to a new reality that was featured in both Steel Ball Run and JoJolion, Jolyne did return thanks to a one-shot manga that was released last year. At present, David Production and Netflix haven't confirmed if the anime adaptation will return with Steel Ball Run, the part of the story that followed a horse race across the country after Jolyne's conclusion, though fans are crossing their fingers that we'll one day see this storyline adapted to the small screen.

What do you think of this bizarre lingerie line? Do you think we'll see more anime franchises diving into similar endeavors in the future, as both JoJo and Gundam have done? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Joestars.

Via Crunchyroll