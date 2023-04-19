The JOJOLands Shows the Versatility of Dragona's Stands

It looks like things are getting interesting in the latest installment of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure. As most know, the series hit up fans with its ninth part earlier this year, and The JOJOLands has done nothing but impress. Today, its most recent chapter went live, and we got to see just how creative Stands could be courtesy of Dragona.

After all, what is the woman's Stand? Dragona commands a colony-type Stand by the name of Smooth Operators. Their summon is actually a group of small Stands that can come together on a project, and Smooth Operators help Dragona break into the home where Kishibe Rohan is staying in Hawaii.

Currently, the history between Dragona and Smooth Operators is vague at best, but we did get to see the summons in action. Smooth Operators consist of at least four tiny Stands shaped like robots that maneuver on tank treads. The different Stands each have a number on their head, and each Stand comes with flexible arms to get around easily.

So far in The JOJOLands, we can see how Smooth Operators work to help out Dragona while on a job. The Stands are great at displacing things or unlocking areas. We can see the gang undo a pin lock which seems easy enough. However, what is stranger is the Stands' ability to displace objects like numbers on a license plate.

Obviously, Dragona has some interesting Stands on standby, but she was not anticipating Rohan's own ability. In the latest chapter of The JOJOLands, Jodio discovers the mangaka is able to see Stands as well which sends their heist belly up. Soon, fans will surely discover what kind of Stand Jodio has under their command. And if we are lucky, Smooth Operators will reveal some new powers in the lead-up!

If you are not caught up with this latest entry of The JOJOLands, no sweat! Information about the new series is difficult to come by as no official translation of it exists in English. The only way to keep up with The JOJOLands at present is through its Japanese release overseas. At this time, Viz Media has not announced plans to translate the new Hirohiko Araki title; However, the publisher has long overseen the release of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure in the United States.

What do you think about Dragona's Stand? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.