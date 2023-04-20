The JOJOLands Gives Fans One of JoJo's Funniest Moments

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure has revealed the next generation of Joestars in Jodio and Dragona thanks to The JOJOLands. With the quartet of would-be diamond thieves attempting to steal from none other than the manga artist Kishibe Rohan, the plan is going off the rails in the latest chapter. Luckily, before the plan falls into turmoil, Hirohiko Araki gives readers one of the funniest moments in the series to date as Usagi and Paco are definitely out for themselves when it comes to making sure they walk away with a profit in tow.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of The JOJOLands, Chapter 3, you might want to steer clear as we'll be diving into spoiler territory. Dragona is all business when it comes to making sure that the heist goes smoothly, attempting to tell her cohorts, Usadi and Paco, what they need to do to avoid detection. With Jodio playing the lookout, Dragona takes the opportunity to inform her allies that they can't steal any additional items from the mansion so they can make a clean sweep and avoid detection for as long as possible. Unfortunately, Paco and Usagi were already stealing copious amounts of alcohol with "The Hustle" clinging a number of valuables to Paco's skin as well.

Usagi and Paco, Partners in Crime

While Dragona is able to convince her allies to put back what they were looking to steal, the four Stand users found themselves in trouble all the same. Running into a feline Stand user, the trio finds themselves under assault while Jodio tries his darndest to keep Rohan busy from the sidelines. Needless to say, this is one of the wildest entries in the Joestars' history even though we are only three chapters in.

JOJOLANDS CHAPTER 3//



PACO IS SO CUTE pic.twitter.com/qMr5avAcf5 — Almu 🇪🇦🇬🇧 // 🍦🐉 (@anasuimp) April 18, 2023

JOJOLANDS CHAPTER 3 //



Usagi my beloved pic.twitter.com/HRoGJZAcXH — Almu 🇪🇦🇬🇧 // 🍦🐉 (@anasuimp) April 18, 2023

It might be quite some time before we see The JOJOLands animated, as neither Steel Ball Run nor JoJolion have been confirmed to hit the small screen. Following the Stone Ocean's run on Netflix, David Productions has been tight-lipped about the possibility of the horse race of Steel Ball Run continuing the anime adaptation. Based on the anime franchise's success, odds are good that we'll one day see JoJo's Bizarre Adventure receive a new anime season.

What do you consider to be the funniest JoJo moment of all time? Do you think Jodio, Dragona, and their allies will pull off this diamond heist? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Joestars.