JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Easter Egg Teases Rohan's Status in The JOJOLands

There has been one question that has been confounding JoJo's Bizarre Adventure fans as a result of The JOJOLands' second chapter. On the final page of the previous installment, it was revealed that the owner of the six-million-dollar diamond was none other than Kishibe Rohan. With Joestar fans attempting to decipher whether this was the original Rohan and what that meant for which universe this series took place in, a new easter egg might give fans a better idea of The JOJOLands locale.

Warning. If you haven't had the opportunity to read The JOJOLands Chapter 3, be forewarned that we'll be diving into spoiler territory. As Jodio, Dragona, Paco, and Usagi inch their way to the diamond that they've been tasked with stealing, the quartet learns more about who Rohan is. Jodio himself recognizes Kishibe Rohan thanks to his fictional manga series, "Pink Dark Boy" but also comes across a photo that might point to this Kishibe Rohan being the original that was introduced in Diamond Is Unbreakable. With Steel Ball Run and JoJolion taking place in an alternate universe than the earlier parts of the series, this new easter egg might throw many original assumptions out the window when it comes to which world Jodio and Dragona inhabit.

Where In The World Is Kishibe Rohan?

In the "OG universe", Rohan has a dog named Bakin. With the pooch playing a role in Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan, Jodio comes across an image of the dog in the third chapter in Rohan's abode. It is possible that this could still be an alternative version of the manga artist who just so happens to own a similar dog with the same name, but the idea that this is the same Kishibe has become stronger.

Rohan Kishibe's dog 'Bakin' from the OG universe makes an appearance in this chapter



Rohan is set to have a big 2023, not just thanks to his latest appearance as a part of The JOJOLands, but also with the arrival of his first live-action film hitting Japan next month. In the first movie featuring Kishibe Rohan, the manga artist travels to France to visit the Louvre. As is the case with most of his side adventures outside the main story, expect some supernatural shenanigans to take place.

