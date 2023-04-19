The JOJOLands Releases Chapter 3: Here's What You Need to Know

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure has introduced two new Joestars in the latest arc of the manga series, The JOJOLands. In Jodio and Dragona, the two brothers have been doing anything they could to make sure that they can get their hands on the funds needed to take care of their mother financially. As the two siblings attempt to pull off the diamond heist of the century with their allies, the third chapter has arrived in Japan and what better time than now to break down everything you need to know about The JOJOLands' latest?

In chapter two, long-time JoJo's Bizarre Adventure fans were astonished to see the return of Kishibe Rohan. The mangaka first premiered in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Diamond Is Unbreakable and has gained, perhaps, the biggest spin-off series to the main story by creator Hirohiko Araki. With the manga artist apparently owning the six-million dollar diamond that Jodio, Dragona, and their two allies are looking to procure, chapter three focuses on the quartet attempting to steal their target while avoiding detection. Of course, all doesn't exactly go as planned and the Joestar gang finds themselves under siege from a rather unique Stand. Needless to say, there's a lot that happens in The JOJOLands Chapter 3.

(Photo: Shueisha)

The JOJOLands: A Feline Threat

As is the case with the many bizarre fights that we've witnessed in the past, it would seem that the new Stand user is quite a strange choice as it might very well be a random cat that has made its way into Kishibe Rohan's abode. While Jodio and company were able to get their hands on the diamond, the Stand seemingly is able to control a string that has wrapped around Paco's leg to disastrous effect. Jodio might have started the story by stating that he would one day become a rich man, but it seems as though it's going to be a hard journey to reach that point.

Reading the third chapter might be tricky if you aren't able to get your hands on an official copy of Ultra Jump, the publication that prints The JOJOLands. At present, there has been no confirmation that the latest manga series focusing on the Joestars will receive an official North American release. Considering how popular Hirohiko Araki's series has become, it's only a matter of time before we see Jodio and Dragona hit the West officially.