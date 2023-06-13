JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Creator Warns Fans About a Strange New Scam

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure has carved out quite a niche for itself in the anime game. While the anime adaptation has yet to confirm when, or if, it will return following the conclusion of the Stone Ocean, the series has been making a name for itself thanks to its latest manga arc, The JOJOLands, and various projects that are emerging in recent years. Unfortunately, all that glitters isn't gold as a new scam has arisen that has caused both Hirohiko Araki and the publishers of the manga to get involved.

Creator Hirohiko Araki has been working on the JoJo's Bizarre Adventure manga series for decades, with the series beginning with Phantom Blood in the 1980s. In recent interviews, Araki has stated that if he could, he would work on the manga forever, which is apparent thanks to the mangaka continuing the story of the Joestars with the latest in the franchise, The JOJOLands. While not involving Araki himself, the latest scam involves a restaurant in Japan that has been attempting to use the JoJo's Bizarre Adventure moniker to push their meals to customers. Claiming that the owner was friends with Hirohiko Araki, both the mangaka and Shueisha have released a statement when it comes to the wild hoax.

JoJo's Bizarre Scam

Here is the official statement that was released on Horiohiko Araki's Twitter Account, ironically enough dropping on the creator's 63rd birthday, "We have received reports of an individual claiming to be an acquaintance of Mr. Hirohiko Araki in a certain restaurant and discussing matters related to Mr. Araki's privacy. Please be informed that this person has no connection whatsoever with Mr. Araki or Shueisha."

【おしらせ】一部飲食店において、荒木飛呂彦氏の知人を名乗り、氏のプライバシーに関わる内容を語る人物の存在が報告されていますが、荒木氏および集英社とは一切関係ありません。 — ジョジョの奇妙な冒険 公式 (@araki_jojo) June 7, 2023

The restaurant in question had apparently been creating fictional stories that the owner was friends with the JoJo's Bizarre Adventure creator in their earlier days. Named Waku Waku Tei in Sendai, the hometown of Hirohiko Araki, the establishment had even recently created an event that would celebrate the mangaka's recent birthday. As of yet, the restaurant has yet to respond to Araki and Shueisha when it comes to this controversy.

