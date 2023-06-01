JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Musical Announced

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure is ready to tackle a whole new world. While work on The JoJoLands continues, the franchise has announced it will be bringing its heroes to the stage soon. After all, a JoJo stage musical has been announced, and it will make its debut later this year.

The information comes from Japan as Tokyo's famous Imperial Theatre confirmed it will be hosting the anime musical. JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Part 1 – Phantom Blood will be adapted for the stage this time around. So if you ever wanted to see Jonathan Joestar sing a ballad, well – you are in luck.

As you can imagine, fans of JoJo are eager to see what this musical has in store for them. The first part of JoJo is filled with supernatural crises and gothic adventures. With Dio on the loose, part one follows Jonatha as he comes face to face with the sultry villain. So yes, you are right. Dio will be taking to live theatre soon, and we are sure the legendary fighter is thrilled about the new gig.

So far, no exact release date has been shared for the JoJo show, but we do know it will premiere in 2024. No director or casting has been shared at this time. For now, JoJo fans will have to wait for more updates as the project continues to develop behind the scenes. This anime musical is just one of several to be announced or even come to the stage as of late. Not long ago, Studio Ghibli saw My Neighbor Totoro head to theaters in London with great success, and other shows like My Hero Academia have been adapted into stage plays as well.

For those wanting to familiarize yourself with the first part of JoJo, you can always watch the anime. Right now, JoJo part one is streaming on Hulu as well as Crunchyroll. For more details on Hirohiko Araki's masterpiece, you can read the synopsis of JoJo part one below:

"JoJo's Bizarre Adventure is a groundbreaking manga famous for its outlandish characters, wild humor and frenetic battles. A multigenerational tale of the heroic Joestar family and their never-ending battle against evil! Young Jonathan Joestar's life is forever changed when he meets his new adopted brother, Dio. For some reason, Dio has a smoldering grudge against him and derives pleasure from seeing him suffer. But every man has his limits, as Dio finds out. This is the beginning of a long and hateful relationship!"

What do you think about this latest JoJo announcement? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.