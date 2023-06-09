JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Creator Talks Live-Action Rohan

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure has had live-action adaptations in the past. 2017 saw the arrival of a live-action movie in JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Diamon Is Unbreakable Chapter 1 and a live-action television series following Kishibe Rohan hit Japanese television screens. This summer, Hirohiko Araki’s favorite manga artist, Kishibe Rohan, hit Japanese theaters by exploring the Louvre, with the creator of the popular series taking the opportunity to discuss the character, the original manga series, and the adaptations that make the Stand user so popular.

In a new promotional pamphlet released for the film, Araki had this to say when it came to the original series and the manga artist that helmed it, “The original Kishibe Rohan series is a collection of short manga stories, but everything that is depicted is a conflict between characters that feel as if they truly exist in this world. Each character lives by their unique set of values, they are strong, and it is dangerous to carelessly approach them. The protagonist, Kishibe Rohan, is a manga artist, but in this work, he takes on the role of a detective. He not only solves mysteries but in the end, is compelled to battle against himself.”

What’s Rohan Up To?

Araki then went on to talk about the new theatrical release, while also discussing the live-action television series that acted as a precursor to Rohan At The Louvre, “When I watch the drama and this theatrical film, I feel blessed about the talented actors who appear. I believe it’s not just about matching the original work, but more about how the actors prepare for their roles. They seem to really exist on the other side of the screen, making me forget about the original work as I watch. The costumes they wear and the immersive music further intensify the atmosphere of the world. I’m sure that the characters will leave a deep impression in the hearts of everyone who watches the movie.”

Presently, the live-action film has not released plans to hit North America this year. However, the live-action television series had made the leap from Japan to the U.S., meaning it’s possible that JoJo fans in the West are able to see Rohan At The Louvre at some point in the future. Needless to say, with Rohan also appearing in the latest entry of the manga, The JOJOLands, now is a good time to be a fan of the man who wields Heaven’s Door.

