JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Spin-Off Announces End Date

The new kid on the block in the world of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure might be The JOJOLands, but this isn't the only manga focused on Stand users. Crazy Diamond's Demonic Heartbreak is a JoJo spin-off series that first began in 2021, focusing on the star of Diamond is Unbreakable, Josuke Higashikata, teaming up with Stardust Crusader villain Hol Horse. Unfortunately, the spin-off has confirmed that its days are numbered as the final chapter is approaching in the pages of Ultra Jump.

If you aren't familiar with this spin-off series, Crazy Diamond's Demonic Heartbreak has planet of Stand battles in its pages, taking place after the events of Stardust Crusaders but before Diamond Is Unbreakable. Taking place in the sleepy town of Morioh, Hol Horse is reeling from the death of Dio and finds himself traveling to Josuke's hometown. The pair find themselves becoming unlikely allies in the face of a new threat. This latest side story isn't created by JoJo creator Hirohiko Araki, but rather, Purple Haze Feedback writer Kouhei Kadono and No Guns Life artist Tasuku Karasuma. While the JOJOLands continues to explore new territory, it might come as a relief to some Joestar fans that the franchise is willing to explore new aspects of the series' past.

Crazy Diamond's Grand Finale

Crazy Diamond's Demonic Heartbreak will end with the upcoming issue of Ultra Jump in Japan on May 19th, most likely setting the stage for the events that were to come in Diamond Is Unbreakable. While a sequel to this series hasn't been confirmed, the spin-off's existence shows that JoJo's Bizarre Adventure isn't afraid to tell new stories for its past heroes and villains. With a surprising fan-favorite character making an appearance in the JOJOLands, perhaps Josuke might make a return there as well.

Kishibe Rohan, the mangaka who first got his start in Morioh, is set to receive his own live-action film this summer. The wielder of Heaven's Door is also the character who made a shocking comeback in the latest chapter of The JOJOLands. With the mangaka clearly remaining one of Araki's favorite characters, it will be interesting to see if Rohan plays a major role in the latest storyline moving forward. It's a good time to be a Joestar fan.

