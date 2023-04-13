JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Goes Viral Thanks to a Hilarious Joestar Encounter

While each arc of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure would focus on a new Joestar taking the reins of the anime franchise, this didn't stop old characters from returning to the series. While Jotaro Kujo might take the crown for appearing the most in the anime franchise, a close second might be given to his predecessor/grandfather, Joseph Joestar. First premiering in Battle Tendency, Joseph would return as an older Stand wielder in Stardust Crusaders and an extremely elderly man in Diamond Is Unbreakable. Now, a hilarious Joestar encounter has turned viral thanks to two iterations of Joseph.

Of all the JoJo characters, Joseph might have some of the most noteworthy quotes in the series as a whole, not being shy when it comes to expressing his shock or surprise in any given situation. With the JoJo's Bizarre Adventure anime not featuring Joseph in the story of Stone Ocean, Araki has confirmed in the past that Joseph still lives despite his age in the original universe. Surprisingly enough, a new iteration of Joseph was revealed in the final chapters of JoJolion in which he brandished a new take on his Stand, Hermit Purple.

Joseph's Bizarre Adventure

The younger version of Joseph was voiced by Benjamin Diskin when he first appeared as a part of Battle Tendency, the arc that saw the Joestar fighting against vampires rather than Stands. When Joseph emerged in Stardust Crusaders and Diamond Is Unbreakable, he was played by voice actor Richard Epcar. Epcar might be best known for his voice work on Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War, Lupin The 3rd, and Ghost in The Shell to name a few. Needless to say, the recent Joestar encounter hilariously sees Epcar meet his character in the real world.

The new arc of the anime franchise, The JOJOLands, hasn't just introduced us to the new Joestars on the block in Jodio and Dragona, but it has also brought back a surprising character from Diamond Is Unbreakable. Kishibe Rohan made a major comeback in the second chapter of the latest series, acting as the target of the diamond heist. Now, fans are waiting to see which iteration of Rohan this will ultimately turn out to be.

