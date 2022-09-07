JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean Ad Arrives in Times Square

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure has returned to Netflix with new episodes further following the story of Jolyne Cujoh as she fights against the nefarious Pucci while attempting to save her father's life. While Jolyne hasn't been successful in saving the Stardust Crusader, the latest installments have taken things to new heights. It would seem that New York City's Times Square has helped in pushing the anime adaptation from Hirohiko Araki, as a new advertisement for Jolyne's battles has arrived in the Big Apple.

Stone Ocean's latest episodes came to an end with a major character departing this mortal coil and Jolyne preparing to leave Green Dolphin Street Prison in a bid to defeat the prison's priest who was quite close to the deceased villain, Dio Brando. While Pucci helping the vampire get his revenge against the Joestars, his main goal is an attempt to reach heaven and he has been using his Stand, White Snake, to deadly effect to do so. While a release date hasn't been revealed, or even confirmed, by Netflix at this point, the physical blu-ray set releasing in March of next year will include the new installments.

Twitter User Azure Merill was able to capture images, and a video, of Netflix advertising the first twenty-four episodes of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean on the streaming service:

Here’s the full video of it if anyones curious ! Except the giant fucking truck that drove by in the beginning LMAO pic.twitter.com/JzWneX9tKc — azure marill 🌧 (@azuremarill) September 5, 2022

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure has two major arcs that took place following the conclusion of Jolyne's journey, with the universes of Steelball Run and JoJolion taking place in an entirely different reality than the one that the previous Joestars lived in. While there have been few details on JoJo Lands, the ninth part of the manga series that Hirohiko Araki is currently working on, plenty of fans have been wondering which reality the upcoming manga series will take place in.

Netflix is going all-in when it comes anime, with the streaming service currently working on live-action adaptations of some of anime's biggest properties including the likes of One Piece and Yu Yu Hakusho. Shockingly enough, there has been a live-action film that adapted the story of Diamond Is Unbreakable, though it doesn't seem as though the streaming service will be attempting to bring Jolyne and her Green Dolphin crew to life any time soon.

