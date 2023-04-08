JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Announces Real Life Coffee Stand

In Japan, the country will often have a number of locales that are dedicated to the anime world. Numerous cafes are currently open in the country that offers edibles and merchandise based on franchises including, but not limited to, One Piece, Mobile Suit Gundam, and Chainsaw Man. While JoJo's Bizarre Adventure has erected a number of "pop-up shops" in the past for anime fans, an upcoming event is set to honor the hilarious Iggy from Stardust Crusaders by creating a real-life coffee stand.

Iggy certainly ranks as one of the strangest characters introduced in Stardust Crusaders, as the tiny pooch found himself joining Jotaro Kujo and his allies in attempting to take down Dio Brando. Unfortunately, the tiny canine found himself the victim of one of Dio Brando's goons, dying at the hands of Vanilla Ice during this third storyline. Iggy wasn't the only JoJo character that was an animal who had the ability to bring forth a stand. The nefarious villains known as Pet Shop and Forever were a bird and orangutan respectively, acting as good foils to Iggy. While Iggy would return in the video game JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Eyes of Heaven, he also received a short story recently to further explore his time before he encountered Jotaro.

JoJo's Coffee Adventure

The Iggy-inspired coffee stand will open in Japan on April 22nd and will remain open until May 7th this summer. Not just offering original coffee, the Stand will also offer unique JoJo's Bizarre Adventure merchandise to fans, including offerings from both Stardust Crusaders and Diamond Is Unbreakable. When it comes to Iggy himself, he'll have tote bags, aprons, elastics, and more featuring the coffee stand dedicated to the dog that loves coffee-flavored gum.

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure's latest storyline, The JOJOLands, introduces two new major Joestars to Hirohiko Araki's manga masterpiece. In following Jodio and Dragona Joestar, the new manga arc has also taken the opportunity to bring back Kishibe Rohan into the fold. With Araki's favorite mangaka making a comeback, it will be interesting to see if any other supporting characters make a return in this new storyline.

