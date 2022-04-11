JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Cosplay Shows Off New Side to Dio

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure will drop some gifts for fans this year when its anime returns, but until Jolyne takes center stage, the fandom is free to celebrate whoever they want. The franchise has introduced some crazy characters over the years, and we’re not just talking about its heroes. JoJo has some equally wild villains under its wing, and one fan is getting all the love for their impressive take on Dio Brando this week.

The piece comes courtesy of louxxei over on Reddit as you can see below. The JoJo fan shared a recent cosplay they did of Dio and honestly? We are obsessed with the spot-on tribute.

As you can see, the gender-bent look lets Dio tap into new parts of his feminine side. His hair is wild curled into a loose afro, so this cosplay’s wig was style just right. The yellow-green costume looks like it was pulled straight from the anime. And of course, JoJo‘s art is brought to life here thanks to some face paint. After all, creator Hirohiko Araki is known for inking dramatic expressions, and this cosplay honors those looks with some heavy-handed makeup.

This take on Dio goes to show how popular the character is today, and the JoJo fandom has no plans to ditch the villain. The character is one of the franchise’s most iconic, after all. Tributes like this one keep his legacy alive, and we have no doubt louxxei would earn Araki’s seal of approval with their take on Dio.

What do you think about this fan’s take on Dio? Would you ever consider creating your own JoJo cosplay? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.