JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Art Gives Dio Some Wild Anime Makeovers

Dio Brando has not just earned his spot as one of the greatest villains of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, but also one of the greatest villains in the history of anime. While the villainous vampire died during the events of Stardust Crusaders, his legacy has continued plaguing the Joestars and one fan has decided to imagine what the wielder of the Stand known as the World would look like had he been introduced in other anime series, including the likes of Dragon Ball and Berserk.

Dio Brando was first introduced in the opening story of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, arriving on the doorstep of the Joestars’ family estate in a bid to steal the wealth from Jonathan Joestar’s father. Ultimately unsuccessful in his plan, he instead turned to a mysterious Stone Mask which changed him into a vampire and presented a whole new set of problems for the family. Overtaking the body of his rival, Dio would later return as the primary villain of Stardust Crusaders, battling against Jolyne’s father while harboring a Stand of his own, dubbed the World, but ultimately died in his quest to take over the world.

A Reddit Artist shared these amazing new takes on the biggest villain of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, using similar styles from major anime franchises such as Dragon Ball, Demon Slayer, My Hero Academia, Berserk, and others to imagine the vicious vampire if he were to appear in other series:

While Dio is still quite dead following the conclusion of Stardust Crusaders, the Stone Ocean season was able to recently bring him back via a flashback that showed both himself and the villain Pucci having a conversation. Fans probably shouldn’t expect Dio to return to the series, but expect the vampire’s shadow to continue to spread in season six, with some major revelations set to occur whenever the series returns with new episodes on Netflix. While the streaming service has yet to reveal when we can expect Jolyne’s return, there are plenty of Stand fans waiting for its comeback.

