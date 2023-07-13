JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Meets Ben 10 in This Epic Crossover

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure and Ben 10 both share the same home currently when it comes to streaming in Netflix. With the platform recently airing Stone Ocean, the latest season featuring the bloodline of the Joestars, Ben 10 hasn't been able to say the same as the adventures of Ben Tennyson have yet to return with a new tale. Now, one fan artist has taken the opportunity to imagine what Ben's Omnitrix might have looked like if it were a Stand versus alien tech.

While the Stone Ocean might have come to a close on Netflix, there is plenty of material left from Jojo's Bizarre Adventure's manga that has yet to be translated into the anime. Should the television series continue and further follow the work of Hirohiko Araki, the anime adaptation would follow the story of a cross-country horse race taking place in a new universe via Steel Ball Run. Following this story focusing on Johnny Joestar, JoJolion takes us back to the sleepy town of Morioh from Diamond Is Unbreakable, though this town by the sea is quite different from the original iteration. The Joestars haven't crossed over officially with many other titles, but that isn't stopping fan artists from doing some unique fusions.

JoJo's Ben 10 Adventure

Instagram Artist Darent_Z took the opportunity to imagine what Ben 10 might have looked like if he was dropped into the world of the Joestars. While no new series has been confirmed for Ben Tennyson, it might only be a matter of time until Cartoon Network decides to bring him back in some shape or form considering his popularity. Ben's Omnitrix would make for a powerful Stand if it were to incorporate all the alien abilities into it.

Currently, the Joestars big new storyline is The JOJOLands, the latest arc from creator Hirohiko Araki. Focusing on two new Joestars in Jodio and Dragona, Araki has taken the opportunity to bring a recurring character back into the fold. Hot off the heels of his new live-action film, Kishibe Rohan had a wild confrontation with the new kids on the block, setting the stage for a wild new chapter in the franchise's history.

