Sailor Moon Cosplay Transforms JoJo's Jolyne Into a Sailor Scout

This year's Anime Expo wasn't just fit to bursting with anime fans and creative minds in the industry, but a number of cosplayers who were looking to take on the roles of some of their favorite anime characters. While the gamut of figures from the anime world were well represented at Anime Expo 2023, some cosplayers took a more creative route. In fusing together Sailor Moon and JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, one cosplayer has imagined what Jolyne Cujoh of Stone Ocean fame would look like as a Sailor Scout.

Following the conclusion of the Stone Ocean's story, David Productions has been tight-lipped regarding the return of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure's anime adaptation. While nothing is set in stone, there are plenty of Stand battles from the manga that have yet to be translated into the anime. Both Steel Ball Run and JoJolion are two complete storylines from the original manga that are primed to become anime fan favorites, while creator Hirohiko Araki has continued the story of the Joestars with the latest arc in The JOJOLands. Thanks to the increasing popularity of the anime franchise, it might only be a matter of time before the Joestars make their triumphant television return.

Sailor Moon's Bizarre Adventure

The same cosplayer that fused Chainsaw Man and Sailor Moon did the same with the latter and the star of Stone Ocean, Jolyne Cujoh. Incorporating elements from the Joestar into the cosplay, the fused character would make for one wild Sailor Scout should they appear in either anime series. While the two characters can fuse to make some shocking cosplay, we wouldn't expect a JoJo's Bizarre Adventure and Sailor Moon crossover to happen officially any time soon.

Sailor Moon recently made a comeback thanks to the two film series in Sailor Moon Cosmos. With both installments already arriving in Japan, fans in North America are waiting on word as to whether or not the Sailor Scouts will be hitting Western theaters in a similar vein. Based on the popularity of the shojo series, it's a safe bet that we'll see the Cosmo films hit the West at some point in the future.

What do you think of Sailor Jolyne? What is your favorite anime crossover cosplay? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Joestars and Sailor Scouts.