JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean Speeds Up English Release Schedule

The Stone Ocean's anime adaptation came to an end thanks to David Production and Netflix. In the finale, the universe of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure was changed forever, and while it has been quite a few years since the original manga focusing on Joylne did the same, the printed story is aiming to hit North America in the future. Now, a new release schedule has found its way online when it comes to the story that follows the prisoners that makeup Green Dolphin Street Penitentiary.

Jolyne Cujoh found herself in quite a sticky situation during her storyline as the premiere Joestar. Framed for a murder she didn't commit and placed in a prison that was crawling with Stand Users looking to free her from this mortal coil, the daughter of Jotaro had some of the wildest adventures of any Joestar. Gaining some strong allies with Ermes Costello and Foo Fighters, Jolyne found herself on a collision course with the villainous Pucci. The nefarious priest of Green Dolphin Street was looking to create his own version of heaven and had a background with none other than Dio Brando, the vampire that remains one of the most popular antagonists in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure history.

Stone Ocean's Manga Schedule

New listings from Amazon appear to detail that the first hardcover collection for the Stone Ocean in North America will arrive later this year. Subsequent collections will hit retailers in 2024 and give fans a new way to consume the story of Jolyne and her imprisoned allies. Thanks to anime and manga's growing popularity, fans are far more likely to see physical copies of popular stories cross the ocean from Japan to North America.

STONE OCEAN MANGA IS RELEASING BI-MONTHLY



THIS WILL CUT 9 MONTHS OFF THE JOJO RELEASES IF THIS STAYS CONSISTENT



MEANING SBR SHOULD START IN 2025 pic.twitter.com/L2DVFHyQ4c — Will (@FireLunarTT) June 12, 2023

Following Stone Ocean's conclusion, Creator Hirohiko Araki made the bold decision to explore an alternate reality when it came to JoJo's Bizarre Adventure. While not confirmed to receive an anime adaptation as of yet, Steel Ball Run is the arc that immediately follows Jolyne's story and features a horse race across the country. Chock full of Stand battles, the beloved storyline would have some of the biggest moments of the anime adaptation to date.

Will you be picking up these physical copies of the Stone Ocean manga? What has been your favorite arc of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure to date? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Joestars.