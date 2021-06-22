JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Art Gives Berserk's Guts a Makeover

✖

The world of Berserk is as dark as JoJo's Bizarre Adventure is strange, with one fan deciding to blend the two unlikely universes together by imaging what the Black Swordsman Guts would look like if he were to appear in Hirohiko Araki's latest chapter that is set to come to a close shortly in JoJolion. With the recent loss of Berserk's creator Kentaro Miura, the future of the franchise is up in the air, but fans and mangakas alike know that the creator of Guts and the Band of the Hawk has contributed to the world of anime immensely.

In the penultimate chapter of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, the table is set for the anime franchise to bring to a close the eighth part of the manga series. While it might be several years before we are able to see this alternate reality take on the sleepy town of Morioh hit the small screen proper with an anime adaptation, though Joestar fans are already waiting with bated breath for the arrival of the sixth part of the series that will follow the daughter of Jotaro Kujo in Stone Ocean. We're crossing our fingers that the next chapter of the Joestars will begin later this year, as Stone Ocean is most certainly one of the most insane entries in the series to date.

Reddit Artist Bus Gogo shared this amazing piece of art that imagines what Guts might have looked like if he had been a player within the story known as JoJolion, which is a stark departure from the character designs of the dark universe that was formed by Kentaro Miura:

Berserk's last anime landed with its final season in 2017, with no news about Guts and his dark world returning to television. In the past, the producers behind the popular Netflix animated series, Castlevania, have expressed their love of the series and that they definitely wouldn't mind one day adapting the story themselves. With the fourth and final season managing to throw in an Easter Egg to Guts' Berserker Armor, it's clear that Berserk's influence has far extended past its own series.

What do you think of this intriguing crossover fan art? What other anime protagonists would you love to see in the Araki style? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Band of the Hawk.