JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Cosplay Merges Live-Action And Anime Rohan

Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan isn't just a side story to the Joestars' world in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, but it's one that was able to arrive as both an anime adaptation and a live-action television series. Releasing last year, Rohan At The Louvre saw the manga artist of Morioh travel to France and hit the silver screens in Japan. Now, one cosplayer has merged the worlds of anime and live-action to give fans a brand new look at the wielder of the Stand, Heaven's Door.

Kishibe Rohan first appeared in the storyline, Diamond Is Unbreakable, first hitting the anime franchise as a villain in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure. Searching for inspiration for his continuing manga series, Rohan threatened the series star at the time, Josuke Higashikata. Luckily, Rohan realized that he didn't need to fight against do-gooders to weave new manga chapters. Throwing in his lot with Josuke and company, Rohan became an essential figure in taking down Yoshikage Kira in the grand finale of the arc. Aside from his spin-off series, Kishibe Rohan has made some surprising appearances in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, leaving the door open for the mangaka to have a continued role in the franchise's future.

Live-Action Rohan Meets Anime Rohan

As it stands, Kishibe Rohan's side story has yet to confirm if we will be seeing live-action and/or anime episodes of the series in the future. Thanks to the side story, and creator Hirohiko Araki's clear love of the character, we'll be seeing more Rohan in the future, it's only a question of where.

In the latest arc of the manga series, The JOJOLands, Kishibe Rohan made a surprise appearance in the story of new Joestars Jodio and Dragona. Thanks to holding onto a priceless diamond, the pair of Joestar siblings had to pull off a diamond heist that brought them face to face with Rohan and his Stand. In the latest chapter, Rohan returns thanks to an unexpected flashback, and will most likely make a comeback before we see the end of this recent storyline.

