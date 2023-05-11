Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan Movie Drops New Behind-The-Scenes Clip

While JoJo's Bizarre Adventure has focused on a Joestar for each segment of its long-running story, the mangaka Kishibe Rohan might just become the protagonist of the series at this point. Creator Hirohiko Araki clearly has a soft spot for the manga artist, thanks to not just the spin-off series, Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan, but also thanks to the Stand user's recent return. With Rohan playing a role in the latest arc, The JOJOLands, the artist is set to arrive on the big screen in Japan later this month.

Rohan At The Louvre is set to hit theaters in Japan on May 26th. While this side story hasn't received its own anime adaptation as of yet, the movie is based on a manga story that sees Kishibe Rohan once again finding himself in a tricky situation as he looks for new inspiration to get his creative juices flowing. At present, a North American release date hasn't been revealed though since the live-action tv series hit the West, it might just be a matter of time.

Rohan At The Louvre BTS

Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan doesn't just follow a different direction than JoJo's Bizarre Adventure by not having a Joestar in the lead, but it will often feature the manga artist taking on supernatural threats. In Rohan's upcoming trip to France, he'll be dealing with a curse as he simply attempts to take in the art that has made the Louvre a legendary landmark.

The original manga series first arrived as a manga in 2012. To get a better idea of the film's story, here's the official description of the manga, "Rohan, a young mangaka, meets a beautiful mysterious young woman with a dramatic story. Seeing him draw, she tells him of a cursed 200-year-old painting using the blackest ink ever known from a 1000-year-old tree the painter had brought down without approval from the Emperor who had him executed for doing so. The painting meanwhile had been saved from destruction by a curator of the Louvre. Rohan forgets this story as he becomes famous but ten years later, visiting Paris, he takes the occasion to try and locate the painting. Little does he know how violently powerful the curse of it is until he has the museum unearth it from deep within its archival bowels."