JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Cosplay Stands Above The Rest With Silver Chariot

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure has had its fair share of Stands throughout the history of the anime franchise, but one of the stand outs came about from the supporting character named Polnareff who took an active role in both Stardust Crusaders and Golden Wind and his Stand of Silver Chariot! While the sword wielding Stand might not be on the same level as strength as Star Platinum or Gold Experience, it definitely gave Polnareff a leg up when it came to a number of the battles he had to take part in throughout the series!

Polnareff was one of the supporting characters that assisted Jotaro Kujo in defeating Dio Brando during the third story arc of the franchise in Stardust Crusaders, managing to survive the journey where so many of his friends weren't able to. Following the conclusion of the season, Polnareff and her Stand, Silver Chariot, became instrumental in the latest arc of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, Golden Wind, where he was presented as a mysterious figure that seemingly had the ability to bring down Diavolo. During an earlier encounter with the head of the Passione mob, Polnareff was crippled, losing several limbs and ultimately unable to bring this chapter to a close by himself!

Instagram Cosplayer OrangeCorgi_Jess shared this impressive recreation of Polnareff's Stand, sword and all, bringing the pre-Requiem version of this being to life from his appearances in both Stardust Crusaders and Golden Wind as he stood beside his user throughout numerous battles:

Polnareff found himself in a far stranger scenario at the end of the fifth season than when he started, being locked inside the body of a turtle, losing his Stand once it was pierced by the Requiem Arrow and became Silver Chariot Requiem. Though the Stardust Crusader is a part of Giorno's crew in the final moments of the story line, it seems as if he'll permanently be trapped inside of a turtle!

What do you think of this Silver Chariot Cosplay?