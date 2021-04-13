JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: The Major Stands of Stone Ocean

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure fans were beyond hyped when it was revealed that the sixth part of the popular anime franchise would in fact be getting an anime adaptation of its own, and we thought now would be the perfect time to prep our readers for the arrival of Jolyne Cujoh by diving into the main Stands of the series. From the likes of Stone Free to White Snake to Weather Report, the main Stands of the upcoming anime adaptation are some of the wildest and most bizarre that we've ever seen in the journey of the Joestars to date. Though Jolyne will be the main focus of the series, expect her father, Jotaro of Stardust Crusaders fame to play a big role in the proceedings, as a plan from beyond the grave enacted by Dio Brando continues to unfurl at the new Joestar attempts to clear her name for a crime that she didn't commit. While Cujoh's Stand might not have the ability to freeze time, Stone Free certainly has its fair share of tricks up its sleeves. What Stand are you most looking forward to seeing in the upcoming anime adaptation of Stone Ocean? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Joestars.

Stone Free (Photo: Shueisha) Stand User: Jolyne Cujoh Abilities: To start, Jolyne's Stand, Stone Free, has the trademarked ability of her father's Stand, Star Platinum, to deliver a series of blows in rapid succession, which she uses more than a few times to deal with enemies. The main difference between Stone Free and the other Stands that were wielded by the Joestars, is that Jolyne's Stand has the ability to transform itself into a series of strings, unraveling from the different parts of the Stand's body. On top of Stone Free transforming into a series of strings, the ability is also transferred over to Jolyne, allowing her to do the same. The strings themselves can they be used in a myriad of different ways, as is made apparent in Stone Ocean, and will definitely surprise anime viewers.

Kiss (Photo: Shueisha) Stand User: Ermes Costello Abilities: Costello's Stand, Kiss, has another strange ability, wherein it creates stamps with a "Kiss" placed on the top of them. When these stamps are placed on either an object or a person's appendage, it creates a duplicate of said target. Now here's where things get a bit more insane. When the stamp is removed, the two objects slam into one another to merge back into one, creating a giant explosion as a result of the fusion.

Foo Fighters (Photo: Shueisha) Stand User: Also Foo Fighters Abilities: Foo Fighters is both a Stand and a human being, sort of. Originally created as a Stand that is also a colony of plankton, the Stand merged with the body of an inmate and follows Jolyne Cujoh on her journey to clear her name and save her father. The consistency of Foo Fighters' body makes her nearly invincible, and she can essentially fire out her plankton at her opponents from whatever body she is inhabiting at the time. Foo Fighters can also manipulate water when necessary, making her quite the dynamic Stand.

Whitesnake (Photo: Bandai Namco) Stand User: Enrico Pucci Abilities: Whitesnake is the main villainous Stand of Stone Ocean, with its power creating a large number of Enemy Stands that Jolyne and her friends must tangle with. You see, Whitesnake's main ability is to transfer both the memories, and Stand abilities, or a target into two separate discs. The discs can then be transferred into another target, which means that Star Platinum as a Stand could be placed into an entirely new user. On top of these strange abilities, Whitesnake also has the power of "Melt Your Heart", which can horrifically melt away its targets.

Weather Report (Photo: Bandai Namco) Stand User: Also Weather Report Abilities: Weather Report is actually one of the easiest Stands to understand, wherein the name of the Stand lays out exactly what its powers are. The character known as Weather Report has the ability to manipulate various aspects of the weather, which includes humidity, heat, cold, and various other aspects of the meteorology. There are many interesting secrets hiding behind Weather Report, and his abilities are but one small factor of his character.

Burning Down The House (Photo: Shueisha) Stand User: Emporio Alnino Abilities: Much like Joseph Joestar's Hermit Purple, Burning Down The House doesn't have a humanoid form, but rather grants Emporio the ability to interact with the ghosts of rooms and certain objects that he comes into contact with. This ability comes into good use in unexpected ways and Emporio is definitely one of the most mysterious Stand users in the world of the Stone Ocean.