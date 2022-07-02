JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Stone Ocean Reveals New Trailer With Release Date

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure is set to return to the streaming service of Netflix later this year, airing new episodes of Stone Ocean, the latest part of the anime that follows the daughter of Jotaro Kujo, Jolyne, as she attempts to clear her name while suffering through some major Stand battles within a maximum-security prison. During this year's Anime Expo, not only did the series which spawned from the mind of Hirohiko Araki reveal a new trailer, but it let fans know when they can expect the next batch of episodes from David Production to arrive on Netflix.

When last we left Jolyne, she had made a few friends in prison in the forms of Foo Fighters and Ermes Costello, while fighting against some of the wildest Stand Users that we've seen in the series to date. The villain of Part Six of the series, Pucci, just so happens to be the pastor of Green Dolphin Street Penitentiary, considering the deceased vampire Dio Brando to be one of his closest friends and working to achieve a power that would take him to heaven itself. In the final episodes, Jolyne's father has his memories and Stand taken from him, adding a major element to Joyne's current mission.

The Official Twitter Account for JoJo's Bizarre Adventure shared a brand new trailer showing footage from the next batch of episodes arriving on Netflix this fall, with Jolyne Cujoh slated to return on September 1st with episodes thirteen to twenty-four:

The first episodes of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean debuted last December, meaning that anime fans had to wait for quite some time to continue the journey of Jolyne. Considering the length of the source material from the manga, it's a surefire bet that the series will continue following the conclusion of episode twenty-four, though it's still a guess for how long fans will have to wait to finish the story of the Stone Ocean and how many more episodes will need to be released in order to do so.

