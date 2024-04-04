JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Cosplay Visits The JOJOLands With Jodio

The JOJOLands is the ninth major storyline of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, and sees its arc led by two Joestar siblings in Jodio and Dragona. Harboring the Stands known as November Rain and Smooth Operators, the Joestars are attempting to get enough cold hard cash to make sure that their mother is financially taken care of in the future. While it might be some time until The JOJOLands is brought to the small screen, that isn't stopping cosplayers from taking the opportunity to bring Jodio to life.

November Rain isn't quite like any of the Stands that the main Joestars have wielded in the beloved anime franchise so far. Aside from having the legs of an arachnid, Jodio's Stand has the ability to drop ball bearings like objects in rapid succession, doing some serious damage to those targets in its way. On the flip side, Dragona's Smooth Operators has the power to "displace" random objects and appears more as a collection of tiny creatures rather than one large being. Of course, both Stands got their names thanks to musical references as November Rain is from Guns And Roses while Smooth Operators was a song from musical artist Sade.

The JOJOLands: Will Jodio Be A Great Joestar?

As of the writing of this article, the latest entry in the JoJo's Bizarre Adventure manga only has a handful of chapters to its name. The opening installments have given readers a good rundown of the current "heroes" though a main villain has yet to be introduced. Considering past entries of the franchise from Hirohiko Araki have taken some time to introduce their antagonists, Joestar fans might be waiting some time to see who steps up to the plate as The JOJOLands' big bad.

On the anime front, the future of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure remains a mystery. Once the story of Jolyne Cujoh and the Stone Ocean ended on Netflix, many anime fans are now waiting to see if David Production will dive head first into the Steel Ball Run. This storyline in the manga focused on Johnny Joestar and a horse race that is offering participants their wildest dreams should they win, and of course, it's fit to bursting with Stand battles.

What has been your favorite entry of the Joestars' bloodline? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Joestars.