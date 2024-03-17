JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Star Fairouz Ai Pens Emotional Letter to Jolyne Cujoh

It has been some time since JoJo's Bizarre Adventure rolled out any new episodes. The anime has been quiet since Stone Ocean closed, but the same cannot be said for its star. Fairouz Ai, the actress who oversaw Jolyne Cujoh, has become one of Japan's top voice actors. And not long ago, they posted an emotional letter to fans reminiscing about JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean.

Taking to social media, Fairouz went in deep when reflecting about her work on JoJo's Bizarre Adventure. The show acted as her breakout role, and since then, Fairouz has become a globally beloved actress. But when Stone Ocean began, Fairouz said she was still very much crafting her skill.

"As I was going through various photos to organize my camera roll, I noticed how 2021 to 2023 were totally taken over by Stone Ocean. It hit me with a flood of emotions that I ended up crying all by myself since the morning. Looking back makes me remember a lot of immature behavior and embarrassing moments that make me want to scold myself. It fills me with regret, but the fact that I feel this way now surely means that I've grown. Besides, the happy memories I've spent with Mariya-chan, Mutsumi-san, and everyone else are thousands of times more numerous than the painful ones. I'm endlessly grateful to all the people involved and my co-stars who gave me a chance," the actress shared.

"I really feel that my dream came true and all these 'memories' I gained through JoJo are now giving my cells courage. Keeping the many lessons I've learned close to my heart, turning my regrets into strength and happy memories into kindness, I'll continue doing my best to become a better person! I'll always love you forever, Jolyne."

Of course, there is no denying the gratitude Fairouz feels towards Jolyne. The actress has long praised the heroine, and when it came to voicing Jolyne, Fairouz knocked the role out of the park. Thanks to the actress, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean was elevated well beyond its manga run. So if you haven't checked out the anime just yet, you can find the JoJo series streaming on Netflix.

What do you think about this letter from Fairouz Ai? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!