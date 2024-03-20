JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Fans React to Surprising JoJoLands Update
The latest chapter of The JOJOLands explores Dragona's origin and JoJo fans have some thoughts on the story.
While JoJo's Bizarre Adventure has yet to confirm future plans for its anime adaptation, creator Hirohiko Araki continues to weave new stories for the Joestars in its manga. The JOJOLands introduced the anime world to its two main characters, Jodio and Dragona, siblings who are working to make sure their mother is financially secure by any means necessary. In the thirteenth chapter of The JOJOLands, Araki decides to cover Dragona's background and fans are at odds when it comes to the direction the latest arc is taking.
Warning. If you haven't read the thirteenth chapter of The JOJOLands' manga, be forewarned, that the article and reactions therein will touch on serious spoiler territory. Taking an opportunity to dive into the past, Hirohiko Araki chronicles Dragona's troubling past in quite the horrific installment. During the Joestar's school days, Dragona was confronted by fellow classmates and was sexually assaulted by the group. In retaliation, Jodio nearly kills the gang of students by employing his Stand, November Rain, to lock them inside a bus and light it on fire. While the children survived, Jodio inadvertently set into motion the events that would see his father leaving the family, placing a major weight on the Joestar's shoulders in making sure both his and Dragona's mother were all right. While Dragona assures their brother, Jodio lets the event dictate the rest of his life.
Hirohiko Araki has covered some tough material in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure's past, though this latest chapter might be one of the franchise's most controversial. Certainly, when it comes to the fan response, many are arguing about the installment and what it might mean for the future of the series.
What are your thoughts on the latest chapter of The JOJOLands? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the Joestar universe.
Some Fans Are Leaving The Series
Yeah, I think I'm done with JoJolands.
This ain't it chief. pic.twitter.com/7Rk5Ks5oMW— The Shuckmeister (@TheShuckmeister) March 19, 2024
Perhaps The Darkest JJBA Story
The new JOJOLands must be one of the most heavy, dark JoJo chapters I've ever read pic.twitter.com/MpQPyXhAn3— Daily Dragona Joestar (@Dragona_Joestar) March 18, 2024
No Punches Held Back
// Jojolands
Oh now I noticed that they were recording the sa scene,, I'm sick to my stomach pic.twitter.com/EViwsB2rbz— 『Maple』🐄 VOTE ME FOR BIGGEST RIKIEL FAN (@hanuta_riegel) March 18, 2024
A Lot To Think About
I just read the new Jojolands chapter pic.twitter.com/YLew4O9BQb— Trey the Explainer (@Trey_Explainer) March 18, 2024
Fans Are Beside Themselves
Crazy ass chapter
// jojolands pic.twitter.com/d8sWY05hDV— xForts @INFINITE WEALTH (@julienforts) March 18, 2024
A Fan's Examination
Dragona Joestar, Identity, and Oppression: A 🧵
TW for SA, transphobia, racism, etc. None of the panels will be shown, but references to the scenes will be made. I think this is very important because it reflects real life issues, so if you can read this thread, please do. pic.twitter.com/8aKlTTBguY— ky 🪨🏝️ (@apollo11cos) March 18, 2024
Tears In The Rain
This jojolands chapter man pic.twitter.com/UZCjN340nK— adom (@adom15510) March 18, 2024
Some Fans Were VERY Suprised
New The JOJOLands chapter: pic.twitter.com/xjTGyEoOEv— Minedor #RIPAkiraToriyama (@minedo_r) March 18, 2024