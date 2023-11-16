JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Creator Hirohiko Araki Keeps Getting Stopped by Police

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure's creator Hirohiko Araki has been saying on more than one occasion that creating the world of the Joestars is a dream come true. In the past, Araki has stated that if he had it his way, he'd be working on the manga series forever. Hirohiko has solidified this fact by releasing new chapters in the series that follow Jodio and Dragona Joestar in The JOJOLands. Unfortunately, it seems that Araki is having to pause his maga work thanks to being routinely stopped by the police.

While The JOJOLands is still going strong, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure's anime adaptation is in limbo. David Production had brought Jolyne Cujoh's journey to a close with the finale of Stone Ocean, though the production house hasn't stated when, or if, fans can expect a new season of the anime adaptation to arrive. Luckily for fans, there is plenty of material from the manga to adapt to ensure a bright future for the anime. If the television series continues to follow along with the manga's arcs, the next chapter would focus on Steel Ball Run, a story taking place in an alternate reality that focuses on a cross-country horse race that is fit to bursting with Stand battles.

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: The Cops Are Coming

In the latest issue of Ultra Jump, Hirohiko Araki took the opportunity to reveal that the police in his area are routinely stopping and searching him. Confused at these recent events, Araki shared the anecdote with Shonen Jump readers, "I walk to work, but I keep getting stopped for a police check. They ask me things like 'What's in your wallet?' Can you believe I'm being stopped for a police check even though I'm over 60?"

The police have played small roles in many of the chapters of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure. Most recently, the authorities have been butting heads with both Jodio and Dragona in The JOJOLands, as the siblings have encountered some less-than-savory examples of the law. Based on his recent encounters with the police, it will be interesting to see how Araki incorporates the authorities in the future of the series.

