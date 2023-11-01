JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Announces First-Ever Exhibit at Anime NYC

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure has been a major player in the anime world for decades, with creator Hirohiko Araki stating in the past that he would love nothing more than to work on the Joestars' story forever. With the latest manga storyline, The JOJOLands, introducing a new pair of Joestars to lead the series, there is plenty to celebrate in the Stand-filled series. At this year's Anime NYC event, taking place in the Big Apple later this month, a JoJo's Bizarre Adventure exhibit will hit North America for the first time.

The last time that we saw the Joestars in an anime adaptation was with Stone Ocean, focusing on the daughter of Stardust Crusader Jotaro Kujo, Jolyne. Placing the latest anime Joestar in a maximum-security prison, the latest anime entry was one of the most mind-bending of the series to date. While JoJo's Bizarre Adventure remains a wildly popular anime franchise, David Production has yet to confirm if the anime will continue. Should a new season be confirmed, it would most likely follow the plot of Steel Ball Run, the arc that followed Jolyne's adventure and featured a horse race across North America that was fit to bursting with wild Stand battles.

JoJo's New York Adventure

"JOJO World At Anime NYC" will take place during the convention itself from November 17th to the 19th later this month. The special Joestar exhibit already appeared in Japan and will be bringing its events and merchandise to North America for the first time. The exhibit itself focuses on the Joestars that have already made appearances in the anime, so sorry manga fans.

The upcoming exhibit arriving at Anime NYC will include:

Gift: Complete a survey and walk away with a chic shopping bag adorned with the first six JoJos. Photo Spot: Pose beside large cutouts of the six JoJos sitting down in chairs. Garapon: Try your luck with the JOJO WORLD Giant Garapon. With colorful badges showcasing various characters, who knows which keepsake you'll go home with? The designs use Yupon's chibi artstyle. Merchandise: There's something for everyone, including acrylic stands, keychains, badges, plates, and more. Ensure you've saved up because you'll want to snag everything!

What other anime exhibits do you want to see make the leap from Japan to North America in the future? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Joestars.