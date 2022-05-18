JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Creator Reveals His Favorite Online Hobby

✖

Hirohiko Araki has been telling the story of the Joestars for decades, with the mangaka set to return for the ninth part of the anime franchise at a yet unrevealed date. With JoJo's Bizarre Adventure currently releasing plenty of spin-off titles that follow the likes of Josuke Higashikata and Kishibe Rohan via Crazy Diamond's Demonic Heartbreak and Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan respectively, a recent interview for Ultra Jump reveals one of the bizarre online habits that Araki has when it comes to the only videos that he'll watch when he decides to surf the net.

On the anime front, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure is set to make a comeback this fall on Netflix, with the next batch of episodes of the Stone Ocean set to hit the streaming service. When last we left Jolyne Cujoh, the daughter of Jotaro of Stardust Crusader fame, she was attempting to save her father from a plan put into motion from beyond the grave by Dio Brando. With the deceased vampire having an ally in the priest of the Green Dolphin Street Penitentiary, aka Pucci, Jotaro's memories and Stand abilities have been stolen, causing Jolyne to not just try to save him, but also clear her name so she can escape her current imprisonment.

In the latest issue of Ultra Jump, a manga publication that spun from Shueisha and Weekly Shonen Jump, Araki was asked what he likes to watch on the internet and his answer was as strange and hilarious as the adventures of the Joestars that have been running since the 1980s:

"Online videos. The only ones that I'll ever watch are of people falling down. Why can't there be more of them, I wonder?"

Details regarding the ninth part of the franchise, JoJo Lands, are quite sparse at the moment, with Araki not revealing who the star of this next chapter in the lives of the Joestars will be, when it will take place, or when it is set to arrive. Regardless, considering how wild each of the installments have been in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, it will definitely be a wild ride for anime fans.

What do you think of this hilarious new information about Araki? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Joestars.