JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Celebrates Major Manga Milestone

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure has been telling the story of the Joestars for years, following the Joestars across different realities and introducing countless Stands over the course of multiple arcs. While the anime adaptation has recently begun diving into the arc of the Stone Ocean,the manga series is preparing to dive into the world of JoJo Lands, with the printed story recently hitting a major new milestone when it comes to the amount of copies that the series currently has in circulation around the world.

As it stands, the story of the Joestars has over one hundred and twenty million copies of its manga in circulation, with the story of the Joestars taking place over Phantom Blood, Battle Tendency, Stardust Crusaders, Diamond Is Unbreakable, Golden Wind, Stone Ocean, Steelball Run, and JoJolion. On top of these main entries, the franchise also has released a number of spin-off series such as Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan and Purple Haze, with this year continuing to tell new stories via new one-shots arriving in the JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure magazine which will follow the likes of Lisa Lisa and Iggy.

Recently, another major spin-off was unveiled in Crazy Diamond’s Demonic Heartbreak, which brought back the protagonist of Diamond Is Unbreakable, and one of the villains of Stardust Crusaders, Hol Horse, in a new adventure that brings us back to the sleepy town of Morioh. While it’s still early in the spin-off, the story certainly seems to hold to the standard of presenting fans with plenty of Stand battles and would most likely make a welcome addition to the anime adaptation’s ever-growing library.

Last year saw the arrival of the first twelve episodes of the Stone Ocean onto Netflix, with the streaming service being tight-lipped regarding when new episodes following Jolyne Cujoh would be arriving. Though the JoJo fandom has made guesses as to when they think the series will return, nothing has been set in stone as of yet when it comes to the latest chapter of the anime taking place within a maximum-security prison.

